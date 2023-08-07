Truist Financial Corp Acquires 12,317 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.25% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $27,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after buying an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,188,000 after buying an additional 685,011 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,848,000 after purchasing an additional 76,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,016,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,483,000 after acquiring an additional 258,238 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.27. The stock had a trading volume of 544,652 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

