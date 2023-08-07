Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 1,254 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 151.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $614,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.64.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.1 %

ONEOK Announces Dividend

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.30. 585,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,756. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

