Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,585 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.15. 5,114,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,210,415. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.93.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

