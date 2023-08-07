Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.1% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after buying an additional 143,483 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.54 on Monday, reaching $450.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,598,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,714,348. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $427.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

