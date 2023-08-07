Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $28,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 55,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,923. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $191.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,054 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.43.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

