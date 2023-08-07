Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,258 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Jacobs Solutions worth $27,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,398,470,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $767,256.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,441,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,998 shares of company stock worth $2,714,356 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.60.

Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,391. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $136.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.25%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

