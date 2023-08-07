Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of W.W. Grainger worth $28,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,792,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,098,000 after buying an additional 219,286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 413,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,933,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $738.86.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:GWW traded up $8.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $716.53. 61,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,372. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $739.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $688.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $483.19 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.98 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

