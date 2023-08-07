Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $31,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,099,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.24. The stock had a trading volume of 297,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,802. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

