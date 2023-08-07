Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $29,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

NYSE:CNC traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.87. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

