Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,364 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $29,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.01. 5,906,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,792,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.93. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

