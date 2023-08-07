Truist Financial Corp Has $30.69 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,489 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $30,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 389.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 64.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,226.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,898,360. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of -332.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.23.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

