Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,579 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $31,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.51. 221,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,529. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

