Truist Financial Corp Makes New $32.14 Million Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,135,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Coca-Cola Consolidated at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 39.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE stock traded up $19.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $714.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,875. The company has a 50 day moving average of $650.21 and a 200 day moving average of $587.34. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.03 and a 12-month high of $731.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 3.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

