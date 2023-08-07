Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 715,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,126 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $32,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in BCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.84.

BCE Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.19. 224,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,023. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average of $45.54.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 154.50%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

