Truist Financial Corp Sells 13,112 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,112 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Nucor worth $29,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 54.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,502 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Nucor by 11.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 122,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,124 shares of company stock worth $8,495,597 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.23. 240,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,008. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $102.86 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

