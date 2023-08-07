Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,526,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,558,000 after buying an additional 13,150,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4,791.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,329,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159,110 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $10,095,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,448 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,160,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 70 ($0.90) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 68 ($0.87) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.81) to GBX 60 ($0.77) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 69 ($0.89) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

NYSE:LYG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 942,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,224,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.27. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.0792 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

