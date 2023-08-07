Truist Financial Corp Purchases 121,327 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,327 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $33,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 33,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Orcam Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $58.26. 502,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,177. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $61.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

