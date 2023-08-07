Pitcairn Co. Decreases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.64. The company had a trading volume of 73,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.96. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 60.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

