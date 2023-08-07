The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 248,333 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $33,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,888 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $775,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.48. The stock had a trading volume of 216,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,039. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.72 and a 200 day moving average of $176.91.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

