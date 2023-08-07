Truist Financial Corp Buys 132,206 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,206 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $33,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 10.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $1,712,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $242,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.87. The company had a trading volume of 790,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,279. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $57.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $130.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.