The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Williams Companies worth $33,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,029,697,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 416,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 56,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.