Truist Financial Corp Has $32.38 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,883 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $32,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.01. The company had a trading volume of 123,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,997. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $167.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.77. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

