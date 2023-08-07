Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,583 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Lennar worth $32,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,964,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91,639 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,123,000 after buying an additional 415,350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,163 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,802,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lennar Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.20.

LEN traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.13. The company had a trading volume of 317,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 7.08. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $133.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.