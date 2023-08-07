Truist Financial Corp Sells 325,814 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,814 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.71% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $32,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.04. 92,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.02. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $77.06.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.651 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

