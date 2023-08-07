Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 141.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $11.30 to $12.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $23.40 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Trading Up 5.6 %

ACM Research stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $792.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

Insider Activity

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.25. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $74.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 887,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $1,102,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1,133.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,632 shares during the period. Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at $10,383,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1,978.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 827,099 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.