Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

SMG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 129,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,429. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

