Canaccord Genuity Group Trims TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Target Price to $19.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TIXT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 69,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,713. The firm has a market cap of $692.07 million, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

