Intuit’s (INTU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $550.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.62.
Intuit Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ INTU traded up $4.65 on Monday, hitting $501.63. 126,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $463.41 and a 200 day moving average of $437.62. Intuit has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $514.14. The company has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Insider Activity at Intuit
In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Intuit
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,506,000 after purchasing an additional 112,072 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,125,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Intuit by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 17,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
