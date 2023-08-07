Intuit’s (INTU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $550.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.62.

Intuit Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $4.65 on Monday, hitting $501.63. 126,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $463.41 and a 200 day moving average of $437.62. Intuit has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $514.14. The company has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,506,000 after purchasing an additional 112,072 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,125,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Intuit by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 17,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

