Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT Lowered to $170.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Benchmark from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.36. 104,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.56 and a 200 day moving average of $144.95. Middleby has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $162.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 136.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Middleby during the first quarter worth about $21,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

