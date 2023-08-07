fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

FUBO has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on fuboTV from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NYSE FUBO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,557,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,537,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.44. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $324.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 72.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in fuboTV by 377.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 20,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

