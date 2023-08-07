Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential downside of 4.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RF. DA Davidson raised their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.89. 1,679,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,088,618. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

