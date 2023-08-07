Evercore ISI Increases Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $108.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s previous close.
POST has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.
Post Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE POST traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.71. The stock had a trading volume of 145,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,145. Post has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.43.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $34,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $879,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.76 per share, with a total value of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,239. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $34,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Post by 0.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Post by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Post by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC raised its position in Post by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 54,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Post by 2.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.
