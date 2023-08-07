Evercore ISI Increases Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $108.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s previous close.

POST has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.71. The stock had a trading volume of 145,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,145. Post has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.43.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Post had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Post will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $34,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $879,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.76 per share, with a total value of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,239. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $34,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Post by 0.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Post by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Post by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC raised its position in Post by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 54,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Post by 2.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

