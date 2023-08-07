Barclays PLC Grows Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,072 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.23% of New York Community Bancorp worth $14,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,642,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 535,107 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 106,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

