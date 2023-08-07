Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.42. 38,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,106. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $145.30 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.