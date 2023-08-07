Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 32.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $341.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,378. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.73. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,870.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,870.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,933 shares of company stock worth $2,017,430. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.53.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

