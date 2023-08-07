Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,577 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $78.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,450. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $82.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

