Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $285,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.35. 3,002,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,928,533. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $42.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

