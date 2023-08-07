Barclays PLC Acquires 305,233 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 300.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,233 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $17,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in PBF Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in PBF Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of PBF opened at $44.98 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

