Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.64. The stock had a trading volume of 104,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,135. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average is $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

