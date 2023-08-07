Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 584,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 352,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.70. 22,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.71. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $15.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

