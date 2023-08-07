Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 42,513 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 238,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,482. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.36. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $258.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.