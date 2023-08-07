Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $17.69 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,894,646,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.39.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $156.99. The stock had a trading volume of 712,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,959,455. The company has a market cap of $458.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

