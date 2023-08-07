Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,493,398,000 after buying an additional 1,321,754 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $764,187,000 after buying an additional 218,689 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $128.98. 713,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,771. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

