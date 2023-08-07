7,246 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 203,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 36.6% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.61.
Realty Income Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 229.10%.
Realty Income Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
