Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 208.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.19. 1,376,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455,601. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.18. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.73 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.07.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $5,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,212,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $5,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,212,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,630,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,005 shares of company stock valued at $49,321,425 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.