Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 111.1% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 760 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.2 %

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.67. 2,803,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,198. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.71. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 341.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,258 shares of company stock worth $43,386,718 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.63.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

