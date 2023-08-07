Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Viasat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,920,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viasat Stock Performance

VSAT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 324,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.41 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $666.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.47 million. Viasat had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,207 shares of company stock valued at $54,138. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

