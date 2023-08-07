Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Cognition Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Cognition Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CGTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.76. 12,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,556. Cognition Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 465.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 330,283 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

