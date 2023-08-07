Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Cognition Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Cognition Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cognition Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of CGTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.76. 12,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,556. Cognition Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cognition Therapeutics
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cognition Therapeutics
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 50% Off and a 6% Dividend…Is Crown Castle REIT Royalty?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- The 10 Stocks MarketBeat Readers Like Best
Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.