Profound Medical (PRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.52 million.

Profound Medical Trading Down 5.1 %

PRN traded down C$0.70 on Monday, hitting C$12.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,991. The company has a market cap of C$272.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.24. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.15.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

