Sprott (SII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sprott (TSE:SII) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of C$48.00 million for the quarter.

TSE SII traded up C$0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$43.40. The company had a trading volume of 81,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,341. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$43.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.28. Sprott has a 1-year low of C$41.30 and a 1-year high of C$56.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sprott from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.



Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

